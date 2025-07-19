Families of Uvalde school shooting victims suing video game maker

Texas Democratic State Sen. Roland Gutierrez discusses his support for the families of Uvalde school shooting victims who are suing the makers of Call of Duty in a wrongful death lawsuit.

July 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live