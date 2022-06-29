Family, Akron community seek justice in police shooting death of Jayland Walker

Brian Buckmire, ABC News contributor and host and legal analyst at the Law and Crime network, discusses how race could factor into the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live