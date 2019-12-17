Transcript for Family of bystander killed in UPS hijacking shootout want answers

I think we can all agree as we sit here today that there was a failure her at some point in time during this chase which ultimately led to death. Richard touched off. It's important to remember that. When any police officer any police department utilized and gently lethal force. They have to first and foremost take into consideration the safety of the general public. And stop period before any other consideration before their own safety. Before any other consideration have to consider safety of the public and that is a question that we have in this particular set of circumstances was that. War. Do we have a situation. Where. We had a reaction to a situation and we and we still have a number of questions as to exactly the time and working with via daily. And we're looking to find answers and we actually have a meeting today with the yet the only to find some more answers to our questions. But also importantly. Police officers police departments have to follow their own internal policies and procedures as it relates to using deadly force and also as it relates to chases. Winds initiated chase when to stop it chase how to approach a vehicle went through use deadly force that conclusion. Themselves. Ultimately we want to investigate those policies and procedures to see if they were fall in this particular case.

