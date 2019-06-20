Transcript for Family desperate to find missing son

Jesse Pacheco played soccer and graduated from here and here in high school. Tonight his mother and brother are Guadalajara Mexico searching for the 29 year old doctor. Who's been missing since Saturday. He's a US citizen with a doctor. Easy. Think we need to saint him Jesse Pacheco just graduated last week for medical school in Guadalajara Mexico. Family members say the new doctor was planning on coming back home and helping patients here in the river valley. Is an amazing guy. As a person and gets along with everybody. In. He's always there for everybody. It trickles cousin just spoke with him last week. Before he returned to Mexico to get his diploma. Very part of them you know good friend to achieve the united such you know such call. And and I just to hear this news of us very devastating to me. Saturday night particular went with a group of friends to a Guadalajara nightclub family members say Pacheco and a friend were waiting on an override. That friend was from dead a few blocks away. Shot in the head. No one and served from the 29 year old doctor from van Buren we. Really praying that he's still alive and that we can get him back if anyone knows anything like to just talent send me well paid like. Does it matter comic that is will pay to get it back. The tackles mom and brother they're searching hospitals and morgues for Pacheco. They're looking for any help they can get Jesse Monica thing on mom. And it's you know she doesn't have the financial ability to stay in Mexico. And keep looking prick Jesse. So hot pace they're typical I need to help her stay up there accidentally she can I can. And if you'd like to donate to go fund the account is called. Bringing Jesse home. A family members have reached out to the US consulate. The FBI and even the White House we've also contacted our US congressmen and senators of course will bring you the latest developments on the story. Invent your Brett Raines 42 putting nine news.

