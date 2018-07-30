-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as fires rage
-
Now Playing: Boy Scout found after going missing for nearly 2 days while on hiking trip
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting; killers on the loose
-
Now Playing: Family of 6 dies in motel fire in Michigan
-
Now Playing: Family cites power outage in mother's death
-
Now Playing: Man shot to death by police in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: MSU suspends payments to Nassar victims amid fraud allegations
-
Now Playing: Animal kingdom lurks in backyards, manholes
-
Now Playing: NYC strangling suspect used Tinder to find victims, police say
-
Now Playing: Chicago officer who crashed into tree helped by good Samaritans
-
Now Playing: Inside the hot zone of California's raging wildfires
-
Now Playing: Florida woman accused of holding Uber driver hostage at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: August 3, 2010: Shooting rampage in Manchester, Connecticut
-
Now Playing: California scorched by wildfires, Trump and Cohen disagree on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: August 2, 2007: Interstate 35W bridge collapses over the Mississippi River
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump touts economic growth amid Cohen allegations
-
Now Playing: Bus crash investigation yields heart-stopping video
-
Now Playing: Woman 8 months pregnant goes into labor after kicked by Miami police officer: Police
-
Now Playing: 1st funeral held for family that lost 9 in duck boat tragedy
-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Iowa student breaks her silence