Family discovers human remains while clearing out father's house

More
A Maine family found skeletal remains in an outbuilding while they were clearing out their father’s home after he died earlier this year.
0:37 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family discovers human remains while clearing out father's house
Of the I. From. And it. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"A Maine family found skeletal remains in an outbuilding while they were clearing out their father’s home after he died earlier this year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77629653","title":"Family discovers human remains while clearing out father's house","url":"/US/video/family-discovers-human-remains-clearing-fathers-house-77629653"}