Transcript for Family goes door-to-door in search of missing teen

Police are following some leads but they still don't know. We're eighteen year old Anthony's mom is sewer Stanley is going door to door passing out these flyers hoping someone out there. Ken how. This picture of eighteen year old heavenly Sloan. Now the picture is on a crime stoppers flyer. Without her grandmother and other loved ones that they went toward a dork. In neighborhoods where heavenly Sloan might have known people in van Buren township you have a big support family here in Michigan. Her mom and loved ones said to rein in crime stoppers press conference that they are fearing the worst. There are very good she's a good Q she's a good key issues of bright cute she's Smart. I don't grow still in love working with people her hobbies was basically. Helping others. Here is what we know family members ace lone drove from her home in Middletown Ohio for a family reunion in Ypsilanti last Friday the next morning she spoke toward dad. And told them that she planned to drive home to Ohio. She made a stop at a friend's home at the Kirk ridge apartments. Van Buren township police say surveillance camera captured that it appears you picks up for leaving alone in her car around 3 Sunday morning. If anybody have any information about my niece. Please. Contact parents. Police say it appears she made bank withdrawals under license plate was spotted in Georgia. They hope she is voluntarily missing and OK but her family says she doesn't know anyone in Georgia AP or something happened to we're on the road. Justin we love you. We miss you. And police have content that somebody who have a that is not mention great. You're the 1000. Dollar reward for information at least to the location. Of have been leased loan. All calls are anonymous the number to call 1800. Speak up. Indian Buren township can Russell seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.