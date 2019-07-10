Transcript for Family of 5 found dead in home by relative

And approximately 7:30 AM today. Abington police received a 901 call by the only member for a report of a medical emergency. At 135. Sinner and dynamic. Police responded. One with the emergency medical personnel. And upon arrival. A police discovered the body of a forty year old woman apparently deceased. After further investigation. Police found the bodies of four of the people. All of whom from the same theme. Three children. Between nine year old boy and girl. An eleven year old girl. And they also found the body of a 43 year old man. As we speak right now this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Preliminarily right now all the deaths appear to be the result of gunshot wounds. In the medical examiner will be turning to me and in the cause of the deaths of all the individuals. Cheaply jet ski notified superintendent of schools badly in Peter Schaefer of this incident this morning. And grief counselors were going to be made available to students. This appears to be an isolated incident. There is no current threat to public safety. That's all harbor investigation right now that we can now. I think that when something like this. And imagine like this happens there's always going to be more questions American me answers. We're not identifying anybody as of yet because although we've spoken to some human members or other members of the Stanley in next to kin who do not know of this. So therefore went up and notify anybody as we speak if you. We're going to be in position to answer very limited questions right now this scene remains active and ongoing. And this is a just horrible horrible event. Here for the town of Abington. And for the children in the schools oversight here. We're not aware of any. Ongoing domestic issues at this point. In that with the Gannett the investigation. Will continue to look into this evil we can't find no but there's nothing clearing out there right now that would need to believe something like this that it could.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.