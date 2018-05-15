Family of girl missing since 1970s helped dig in search for remains

More
Authorities believe the remains of up to six girls who were likely sexually assaulted could be buried in a mass grave in Michigan.
1:08 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of girl missing since 1970s helped dig in search for remains

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55188073,"title":"Family of girl missing since 1970s helped dig in search for remains","duration":"1:08","description":"Authorities believe the remains of up to six girls who were likely sexually assaulted could be buried in a mass grave in Michigan.","url":"/US/video/family-girl-missing-1970s-helped-dig-search-remains-55188073","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.