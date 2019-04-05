Transcript for Family makes changes to their screen time usage and sees big differences: Part 11

Remember the midwest family you met earlier tonight who sent us memories of family time before screens took over? We took cameras into their home for a day and half and here's what we found. Johnny on screens 12 hours. Johnny! Carson 14. Kristen 12 1/2. Kristen! The family was shocked at the amount of time they'd been spending on screens. So we asked the renowned gottman institute which has been helping families for more than 20 years to watch the tapes too and give this family some steps, some guidance towards the change they told us they wanted. First of all, we think that you're a warm and loving family. Thank you. My family members have said that we're crazy. Therapists Carrie Cole and don Cole, husband and wife, have counselled families for 25 years. It's not just your family that's struggling with this issue. It's most families, many, many families. Reporter: The therapists said think of this next chapter as not depriving yourself of screens but making more time for adventure and family life. So how do we embrace it as a thing that enhances our families rather than, you know, takes away from them? Two of the kids wander in to say hello and a kind of teaching moment about family conversations and asking something other than the usual questions. How was your day? And then we always say, "Good." So would it feel different if you said, "What's the best thing that happened to you today?" I'd get my mind thinking back on the day. That's a good idea. So what is the best thing that happened to you today? Look at her eyes. I got a really good grade on my math test. I thought I did bad on it. Good. So now the family is ready for step one, have a family meeting. They went to a favorite restaurant. No blame. Everyone talking about how much screen time they want and need and making some requests. Mom Michele asked for one phone free hour after dinner each day. A second step, dad Todd suggested planning a family adventure. Maybe hiking through the cayahoga valley national park. Two weeks ago, I checked in to see how it was going. We've made a lot of improvements. I have been hanging out with my siblings and my parents a lot more. I think we were just more conscious about it. I mean, I think it's not like it's an instantaneous revolution. There's still times when, you know, any bad habits are hard to break. So, Johnny, how you doing on the video game front? Decent. Kind of sort of. He is still playing video games but they did have one great conversation. And we talked about you had your whole life planned out. But it was just we would have never had that conversation if we would have all been staring at our phones, right? Yeah. Husband Todd has gone to pick up 16-year-old Carson at baseball practice and Carson sent us a hello. Hello. And my family is talking way more than they used to. I drove him to baseball a couple nights ago. And he actually put his phone down. And he and I talked. We just, you know, chatted in the car. I mean, it was somewhat pulling teeth. So it was cool. Reporter: But maybe the biggest success has been on step three, use social media but use it to connect with each other about your day. And everyone loves my mom. All my friends love my mom. So when they see that I got a Snapchat from her, everyone kinda gathers around my phone So I get to, like, participate in her school day. And before we leave, Kristen who is getting ready for the senior prom. Wanted to take us into another room to see her dress. Oh, it's beautiful. It's so pretty. He's gonna show you a few moves. Okay. I want to see these. They may not go in. There you go. Nicely done. Looking at this, I thought this is kind of like life when you're trying to change. You won't sink every shot. But if you miss, decide to start again.

