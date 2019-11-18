Family of Marine wanted for murder makes plea for him to surrender

Michael Brown allegedly deserted his Marine post in North Carolina and killed his mother’s boyfriend.
0:53 | 11/18/19

Transcript for Family of Marine wanted for murder makes plea for him to surrender
Michael if you see this please turn yourself and I'm scared for you I love you baby we will. Get Chua lawyer we will help you out won't leave you just please turn yourself and I can't lose another person. Michael I know right here alone. For a right. We'll poor people. Please don't care about you. Nobody. Hard. Speaking of the authorities per week. And they're willing to do anything to get human face and their work and I personally trust the moment. Please. Turn yourself and know that you seen. I don't care what happens to you. I wanna see you or hurt or killed. We just indicated these safe. Please turn yourself in.

