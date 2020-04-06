Transcript for Family members of George Floyd give remarks during memorial service

Juggle reverse my name is alone is Floyd. Brother jaws flow it. We come up together we didn't have much how mom deal was scooted. We would. Sleep in the same bids. Play video games together. Cost. You know play kits with the football. And I used to say to myself like man you can't throw you can't Troy at all you know live. Because the ball never came to leave it there. Ed the years none other. I was kits will want to hand to hand anyway you through it I thought they knew the kids did he say it I can throw but I just want you to go get the ball. Protect the ball don't need to come to you you need to go get the ball. But. You know my brother we did a lot of things together from like topple mall mom danceable mom mom cook in what I'll mom. Brothers and sisters. It's so months. We may banana mayonnaise sandwiches together you know. It was good with a family today he would. Every day we know when we come in the house. All marvels all have a huge plate of fu. Separate from each other and we worked since day and auto accused who played it will and I'm like and like T and I live in I'll tell about. The plate with six pizza chicken is man as he waved big enemy you know making his huge. So. Men from from okay. Being in the house where it Bob rather man is is it was is like expire in two the people because. While mom used to taking. The keys. And most downloads charges Koreans. And it. They wanted to stay it would hurt even lobe hurt you know and mob brother he was okay and we did it so big today. Three to me they were grown audience because they keep me out the room. Failed three man like 1617. Make grown so even in the same be waking up going to the same school. And they would believe he took it at all they always wanted to be wood said at all times. However Millman nice win the day before a school we did have a washing machine. So. We would all bullying and put off socks and on the way and a bathroom sink. And Disco Watson only Watson room there we did have deterred we would you still but we knew last week moved to be clean. The code that though because like so. We will literally did the right at the date we've with hate the Sox and hang them over the hot water heated. And we take on the web hanging overhead and we will fight about it. Me in his free is that all of me like no no no no you did last night because you close by the stupid depth the next day if you don't put on I want and you. Spoke. From from day and we learn a lot of stuff but it is crazy because. We would it. Like we did have a dragon so the fastest way to try to close with the put it in. And that he committed draft bath like that so. It was this man I love my brother the man we Seoul meeting memories you know together. I remember him waking me seventy and that can you have opposed levied and I let's give him but be obligated saddened that state you write big broad you write it could eight. Could do exist it was this amazing. If you would you goal. And see people Hadi cling to him they want it to be over on him you know enjoys. He was like a general. Every day he walks outside it be a lot of people like just like we came in wanted to greet him and wanted to help follow with him. Guys day it was Dolan drew slight. Smokers male homeless people. You couldn't hill because when he spoke to dogs they feel like they with the president because that hydrates field. Do you lose he was powerful man he had a way words. He could always make you rated it jumping gold all the time everybody loves dogs we didn't columns dogs we come here. If you if you column Baird you knew him. Diary he and if it. Good jawed with the name every about a column B jaws beat poet you know jawed he poise he has so many different names. When it a Mongolian and it. This man's crazy man all these people came to see my brother. And that's amazing to me that he touched so many people hawks. You know that he bit sets and now lives in. You come to third loyal what we've from. People all crap right now does Hamas they love them in dom to stand strong as I can't because I need to get it out I need to get it out. Everybody won't just as we want justice the jealous he's gonna give it is going to give it. Good afternoon anyway. I just gonna echoes some of the things that from all this talk about and that is that we come from a long last. March family members. Our mothers. Were siblings have thirteen. And if I think had a fast forward a little bit. My aunt moved to she lived in Houston. And she would always talk about being there not having any of its siblings close close to her show my mother decided to move to the Houston area. Expect early 8081. And and so we we came to Houston and we were all excited. That he could have somebody close to us that the only time we really was teach others like doing them. Holidays don't keep which travel to visit my grandmother. Long story short I mean we didn't have a whole lack. But we always had each other. And we always were taught that you know we could always bring other people into the fold always. No one should ever go home without having a meal. For having food and so that's how. His he talked about my aunt was someone in the community that everybody economist. And all the kids let the come over there. And she ended up having you. Thirty or forty kids. That would come over there because they always knew that they could get something to eat if they came there and not only food but they could be load and they could feel part of the poll. So we were raised to always welcome. And so you can see as all these people no matter who you talk to. They'll all say the same thing and that is George with somebody who was always welcoming always made people feel like that. They were special and nobody let felt left out and he was inching into our room. Everybody would feel like they were special he would embrace them. As I think about. The thing Alan miss about him most is his hoods accuses great big giant. And when he would when he was wrapped his arms around you just feel like you know Mueller. Everything to just go away any problems you had any concerns. Would go away so. While we are reading I just like trying to highlight. His children. You know claims he JD unintentionally sent Tyson and Gianna and his three year old granddaughter journey we all need prayer. But if I am honest about it we are more concerned about his children his grandchildren. So I asked as you pray for us as we go along this maritime to make sure that justice is served. I'm Georgia's they have what periods we Colin. Ask that you pray for us and especially for their children thank you. They are doing. Are you Brad if Roy young's brother the deal was fluent. And mode where the PJ was talking about childhood neighbors and our group. And how America has star way to focus. We did have room is grown a bit I'll agree Stouffer we've drive and west so close that would just ingenuity. It is an average. Of every had a hidden room where we hit it where they have must do we had a house full of and I mean I appreciate them over everyone in here. And this state of Minneapolis yet adopt my brother consumed and so was moving we fewer than. In your city. And thankfully everybody just around the room the subdued with things great we receiving and George slaughter of the season because he wouldn't be. I would Susie and imprison a place to see. Pixar was great unity. He would bring unity affected bringing us. Chad and may remember them because that's what desirable. But though could can whereas he wouldn't make me on the street ailment other brother preach and remember the Mitchell group also it was safe. He ever grown human division grew cheese can you please don't make desolate yeah hundred different city the loose fixes there mute keys. I did it numerous town Everett Avago Odeon just using me it's. The woods and don't have a degree do. Let us. Live Big Brother are being great guys great gentlemen great man and of the child without a father figure he was being brotherhood but. I think seed in the stuff they would door who do an abyss he came. And the mistakes he may be in Watson no following no correct myself as a grown men of the team is blown over. And you know we're narrative from Gil how to be a man everything he distorted and totals he was doing nobody would teacher knows how to be admitted he was in his road already before us. And he just gave us a lot of grievous us. And I mean what thing about a man keep your definition is easing toward responsibility. He will stand up for this family in France and he's great event. And I want you just know that he was fined or from any injustice everywhere. Who. Please say his name. A young and we're. And Brendan Williams on dogs and if you. Nomar called period. You know we have in the share the same middle name for some reason. Among more with the name all of us that the someone assumes. Coincidentally. I ended over George. Home. Toronto. A memo like no good in them. But my grandmother raising and have a father figure prison in my life so our grew up in the same house with them. And you know moll whose were mobile for the figure in my life. Appeared in alpha male you know are gravitate its home. Come and up up play sports he did. You know that comment to make this martyrs were close. And tried not to be say disallow part of that thought it would be. It is. I just remember home just all the memories Manso. Morning anything judges want to say thank you to him. Just for being there. He's been reaching a person just and loving and caring that somebody can count on no matter what. We know how much but come and hope. Pogrom of the try to business. Where was she slate PPP for me he made sure sneakers. And clothes. A lot of stuff like that. I appreciate that on. Coming in they would. A funny story. About all things the biggest LeBron James fans. And I remember I don't know if you Gaza from me with the NBA will win the cabinet is they came back on the Golden State Warriors. In the finals. I remembered and revered for his phone call. And I told home of man beaten you to have you sound like you won a championship. OK we left about an end you know he said man you not feel about LeBron. I'd be winning championships held at every town we would hope and I asked my hey are you going man. You good are paying me invasive I feel like I want a championship. And it kind of stuff it was just his inside being the head so. I know him in a strong person he wasn't seeing everybody come together and Israeli around the me you stand out of the love us supports our family in. And we we thankful and grateful and I know. More than anything. With everybody agreed when they heard him if you want us to fill out wanna championships over and on that note thank god.

