Transcript for Family offers new details on Jayme Closs' escape from captivity

Who Wisconsin next where the suspect in the kidnapping a thirteen year old Jamie Claussen and also a suspect in the murder of her parents is due in court today. ABC's Alex Perez is they are on scene and barren county. Alex we've learned some new things about the kidnapping of a thirteen year old Jamie. That's right Erin we have courts in new things but still so many and answered questions that take a look behind me here this is the bearing Connie justice center and its. Will be on the second floor of this building as a courtroom that's where the suspect 21 year old Jake Paterson will be having his. First a court hearing later this afternoon out that hearing were hoping. We're going to finally possibly learn as some of the deep tales. About how exactly this all unfolded. What we do know is that authorities believe Jake. Connors and back in October. Broke in two Jamie Costas home killed her parents and then took the girl we now know that authorities believe she was held. Captive for 88 days in a town called Gordon Wisconsin about seventy miles from where we are here in bear and and authorities say it was it until last Thursday has we all know now that. Jamie built up the courage to get out of that house and leave and get help. I just harrowing details as you think about a thirteen year old who in large part is responsible for her own escape at any anticipation about. Court today Alex for the suspect. Well we don't know exactly how things were unfolding court we know it's his initial appearance. In court today his attorneys say he is not expected to enter up plead. Today authorities they reveal a little bit more about how exactly things unfolded when Jamie was able. To escape last Thursday they say. The suspect according to Tories had left the house for a moment. And that's and Jamie built up the courage to leave the home she was walking along a side of the street she ran and to a woman who was walking her dog that woman Jeannie nutter. Says she looked up and Jamie it was walking right at her I talk too realistic a quick listen to what Jeanine never had to say about when she first saw Jamie. She was. Crying and said. I need help I don't know where I am and lives. Please help me as I got closer to her. She just Kenny grabbed guns because it's really Agassi and she said I'm Jamie. Just an unbelievable experience for this little growth Jeanine never event took Jamie to another neighbor's home and they called 911 their Jamie was able to give a description of the suspect who authorities. When they arrived and about eleven minutes after that. Officials caught up with that suspect they apprehended him they say they believe he was actually looking for Jamie at the time that he was apprehended. So Erin this story just so many unanswered questions people want to know why he targeted. He may have targeted Jamie why he may have target her family were hoping when prosecutors file criminal complaint later today we might. Get some answers to some of those questions nagging questions for sure it's ABC's Alex present Barron county Wisconsin. On the kidnapping and Jamie Closser Alex thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.