Transcript for Family searching for 18-year-old UIC student who vanished 2 weeks ago

My daughter Chile have we last saw her. On December 14 this fried me. We dropped her off Jefferson. Little lines station. On her a week to you ice he. We were supposed to mean. And around 6:30 PM. Because we Wear we told the group we were going to beat her up from school. And then when the air she. He. She was not Beers hidden. All right at a meeting police that's when he really got worried when pleaded around. Then she gave her eyes so we notify you ACTV. And deals and prices the poll. CPC and we eat their soup but until now we haven't heard anything from. From should lead or from CPB any information would. Would really help us. Oh we are really worried. About her at least thawing. Call us or calling on line or quality the station's. If you have any information thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.