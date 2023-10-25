A family's fight over land ownership in the South

The Reels family has been in a 40-year fight with property developers over their land -- a story that serves as the focal point of a new documentary, "Silver Dollar Road," which debuts on Prime Video

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live