Transcript for Father arrested for whipping son dozens of times

For about a minute. Strikes to the child detective Andre Edwards with Columbus police's special victims bureau says portions of surveillance video shared with the community. Don't show just how disturbing this incident with a small child truly wise. Even the clip that we released. I mean at some type of court and looks like it's the bare skin and I can almost assure you that it left welts all over this child. One week ago police say a man woman and children went inside this IG eight stork. Leaving a child inside the car. Detectives say after shopping the man is seen hitting the child they think is about two years lol right now my main concern is children checking a whopping children. I talked to employees who tell me staff have been upset for days following this it was a clerk who works inside the store. Which got two calls that they after searching for a week police posting part of the video on social media we actually had. Refer calls in the first thirty minutes so they all gave the same name this woman going she called the detective after seeing the video Aussie and attract. Right lose them. It and when straight to video and I idiocy. Be in its now. I was not call. Me that I want to kids it's a commitment that us. Some IS PN. She calls the video disturbing accused NATO be honest police thanking the community for any tips if you're about to spank your child. Take a breath think about what you're going.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.