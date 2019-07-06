Father of cadet killed in training exercise speaks out

"I don't expect it to get any easier" Christopher Morgan, Sr. told ABC News station WABC.
06/07/19

Transcript for Father of cadet killed in training exercise speaks out
And today we learned the West Point cadet killed in an accident was from New Jersey 22 year old Christopher Morgan grew up in West Orange. He was a law and legal studies major set to graduate next year. Morgan died yesterday from a military vehicle crash at the academy's training area his father spoke to west today this is just day to. Okay. Reporter friends and Kim me. New. You give more manageable. More did was also recruited athlete and a standout on the army wrestling team with the coming up in our next hour Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson talks to Morgan's high school coach. Such a loss.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

