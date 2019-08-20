Transcript for Father confesses to murdering daughter: Police

Zaria berg is so bright fifteen year old within innocent smile. Tonight family members told me sorry it was sweet and laughter faintly. You can't put it and seen it coming or. An hour. Body count in mind that make everybody you know. They think Dario was hitting breaking news starter freshman year when row I. But this week did she was visiting her dad's house on Hampton nettles wrote you Munro. Sunday morning her dad Joshua Burgess walked into the sheriff's office and told the dispatcher. You murdered czar. He stopped her and said you're not gonna find my name. Just killed someone and and at that point you know the red flag started to go off it. Deputies say Burgess gave them the detailed information. About his daughter's death and where he left the body is quartz this morning officials told the judge. For just strangled his daughter. It's later wrote today deputy offered no motive. Which is pure evil and as they remember Zaria family members are trying to understand. What will cause her very own father. To take or why. I. Believe this lightning is not finding out elements and end immediately you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.