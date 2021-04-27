Father of Parkland shooting victim: ‘My kid isn’t gonna be shot; he’s already dead’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, about his efforts to stop gun violence in America on the anniversary of his son’s death.

