A father’s desperate search for missing son in Texas floods

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is on the ground in Kerr County, Texas, where a father is sifting through remnants of his home in an attempt to recover his son.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live