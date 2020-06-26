Transcript for Fauci says that states doing well with COVID-19 spread could still be vulnerable

When you have an outbreak of an infectious disease. It's a dynamic process that is global. So remember what happened in China affected us what happened in Europe affected us what's happening here is affecting the others we can't get away from that. This into connected so therefore. If we are and into connected society. We've got to look at the fact of what our role is in trying to put an end to this was everybody wants to hand it. Everybody wants to get back to normal in everybody wants the economy to recover. I think we will a pretty common in that. That's a given so what can we do. What I think upon talking to a lot of people and reflecting on it we have such an unusual situation because of all of the decades. That I've been involved in chasing infectious diseases. I've never seen anything that is so Prodi and its ability to make see people sick or not. There's no other infectious disease that goes from 40% of the people having no symptoms. To some of them having mild symptoms to some having severe some requiring staying at home for weeks. Some going to the hospital some getting intensive care some getting into dated some getting ventilated and some dying. So that depending on where you are in that spectrum. You have a different attitude to this particular thing but. Anyone who gets infected borrowers at risk of in get infected to a greater or lesser degree this part. But the dynamic process. Of the L pretty and I know because I can understand. When I was as stage in my life when I said well I'm in vulnerable so I'm gonna take a risk. I think what we're missing in this is something that we've never faced before. Is that a risk for you who is not just isolated to you. Because if you get infected. You opt heart innocently or inadvertently. Of propagating did dynamic process. Of the pandemic. Because the chances a lot that if you get infected because you're gonna infect someone else. And although you may feel well and because we know if you look at the numbers that you're probably hear later Ron. The overwhelming majority now of people getting infected or young people. Likely to people that you see in the clips and in the paper were out in crowds enjoying themselves. Understandably. No blame there understandably. But the thing that you really need to realize that when you do that. You upon of a process so if you get infected. You will infect someone else who clearly will infect someone else we know that happens because the reproduction. Element of the virus is not less than one. So people are infecting other people and then ultimately you will infect someone who's vulnerable. But that may be somebody's grandmother grandfather uncle who's on chemotherapy. Ants who's on radiation and chemotherapy or a child who has leukemia. So there is what I call and again I just want to bring this out without making it seemed that anybody said fold. You have an individual responsibility. To yourself. But you have a societal. Responsibility. Because if we want to end this outbreak. Really ended and then hopefully when a vaccine comes in puts the nail in the coffin. We've got to realize that we'll part of the process. So when the vice president went back. Pulling back a couple of months ago when we showed a ballot. The guidelines. To safely reopen the country. We've got to make issue we drop back a few yards and think about that. That this is part of a process. That we can be either. Pot but the solution. Or part of the problem. So just want to make a plea with people when they understand the stress get their on this as we try to tackle. Not only those states. But the light colored hawked. Of the country. Even though they've done well they may have gotten hit badly like new York and then came down. But they may not have got hit badly at all. Dale vulnerable if we don't extinguish the outbreak. Sooner related or even ones that have doing well. All going to be vulnerable to the spread so we need to take that into account because we are all in this together in the anywhere within ended his book ending it together thank.

