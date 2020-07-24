-
Now Playing: US tops 4M coronavirus cases as CDC revises predictions
-
Now Playing: 'It’s not too late': Confronting extreme heat in American cities
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 patient leaves hospital with his favorite soda
-
Now Playing: Video shows truck crashing into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: Sneakers for Soldiers receives over $100K in donations in 2 days
-
Now Playing: Opening Day for Major League Baseball
-
Now Playing: FDA expands list of potentially harmful hand sanitizers
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen will move back to home confinement
-
Now Playing: Severe storms ratchet up as 3 tropical systems churn over Atlantic and Pacific
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden and former President Obama discuss Trump’s handling of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Unemployment claims rise amid questions over benefits
-
Now Playing: Trump says governors should decide on school openings
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard seizes $38.5 million worth of cocaine
-
Now Playing: Cartwheeling man tries to escape arrest
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels Republican convention
-
Now Playing: Civil rights trailblazer C.T. Vivian laid to rest
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, another injured in mall shooting in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Bow down to these Disney princesses reimagined as Black Girl royalty
-
Now Playing: 3 suspects arrested in triple murder case in Florida