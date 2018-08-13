Transcript for FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired

I'm Pierre Thomas in Washington word breaking this morning that Peter's rock. The in ballot FBI agent who wrote those nasty text messages about then candidate Donald fop including ones in which he called up an idiot has been fired. Fox attorney has just released a statement saying this truck was fired on Friday by the deputy director of the FBI. Attorney says the deputy director overruled a decision by the FBI's office of professional responsibility. Which call for sixty day suspension of struck and the demotion. According to struck turning quote the decision to terminate was taken a response to political pressure. Especially struck for political speech protected by the First Amendment not own a fair and independent examination of the facts in quote. President crop has been very vocal in his criticism and struck and his congressional supporters. Muse struck to make the case that the mullah investigation. Has been tainted from the stark and Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

