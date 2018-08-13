-
Now Playing: FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies on Trump texts
-
Now Playing: FBI agent Peter Strzok grilled at joint hearing
-
Now Playing: Baltimore police commissioner calls viral beating video 'extremely disappointing'
-
Now Playing: Ohio man goes missing near Mount St. Helens
-
Now Playing: FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired
-
Now Playing: FBI fires agent over anti-Trump texts as White House reacts to Omarosa allegations
-
Now Playing: Pilot pulls off emergency landing on freeway
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests
-
Now Playing: Dueling demonstrations in the nation's capital
-
Now Playing: Data recorder recovered from wreckage of stolen, crashed plane
-
Now Playing: Search resumes for woman swept away by a wave
-
Now Playing: Women rescued after being stranded on a unicorn float
-
Now Playing: Bride, groom rescued from flooded car
-
Now Playing: College football coach on leave after player's death
-
Now Playing: Political candidate accused of doctoring her college degree
-
Now Playing: Security questions emerge after plane stolen by ground crew member
-
Now Playing: Florida girl, 7, dies after being struck by stray bullet sitting in car
-
Now Playing: Priest leads 1st mass after surviving plane crash
-
Now Playing: Search for missing Arizona teen intensifies
-
Now Playing: Counterprotesters overwhelm 'Unite the Right' rally