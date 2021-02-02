2 FBI agents killed, 3 injured while serving warrant in Sunrise, Florida

More
FBI agents swarmed a neighborhood after shots were fired in a Sunrise, Florida, neighborhood.
0:38 | 02/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 FBI agents killed, 3 injured while serving warrant in Sunrise, Florida
It. It. It. A a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":" FBI agents swarmed a neighborhood after shots were fired in a Sunrise, Florida, neighborhood.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75636639","title":" 2 FBI agents killed, 3 injured while serving warrant in Sunrise, Florida","url":"/US/video/fbi-agents-killed-injured-serving-warrant-sunrise-florida-75636639"}