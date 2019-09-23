Transcript for FBI arrests Army soldier who discussed domestic terror threats

The FBI has arrested a US army soldier who allegedly shared a bomb making instructions on line and then talked about it caring about carrying out the attacks 24 year old private first class cheered William Smith. Was stationed in Fort Riley Kansas prosecutors say he discussed bombing. In major news now work although we don't know which one he also allegedly expressed interest in traveling to Ukraine. To fight with a far right paramilitary group it's just democratic presidential candidate beta or war. Would be a bombing target her work released a statement saying quote this isn't about any one person or one campaign. We won't let this scare Ross or cause us to back down.

