Transcript for FBI arrests man for allegedly coughing on agents, hoarding and selling equipment

And we have exclusive video tonight and the FBI raiding the home of a man am Borough Park Brooklyn a man who allegedly. Coughed on FBI agent and told them he had corona virus the agents were investigating 43 year old group Feldman. For allegedly hoarding medical supplies including masks and gowns and selling them to doctors and nurses at a mark up. And some cases up to 700%. Investigators charged him with assaulting a federal officer and lying to law enforcement.

