Transcript for FBI arrests suspected soldier in terror plot

And we moved to bomb somewhat of a disturbing story on the FBI has arrested a US soldier. Who allegedly discussed plans to bomb a major American news network he also suggested targeting democratic presidential candidate made O'Rourke. And this soldier planned to travel to the Ukraine to fight with a violent far right groups I want to bring in. Mike Levine in our DC bureau I'm to discuss this. My eight what do we know about this soldier who he was. Well this was an active member of the US army 24 year old Jared William Smith. Was most recently stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas and the story allegedly really starts even before he joined the military. In 20s16 he was allegedly in touch with another American who had gone to Ukraine to fight with right wing radical groups there. And Smith wasn't touch what this guy at that time allegedly. And they were talking about ideas about how Smith couldn't make his own way to Ukraine to fight terror and he said that if he didn't if he wasn't able to make it. Then he would want to join the US army and that's of course exactly what happened. Our rates so eventually. The at bat the FBI was able to thwart these plans out of that come about. Really there are three steps of how the FBI sort of caught this guy in march of this year. A person online FaceBook user notified the FBI. That Smith was allegedly posting about his knowledge of ITDs and bombs and sending round tips for others to make bombs. And he was a again repeating his desire Ukraine just to go to Ukraine to fight fair. Then in August to 2019 suggest is a month ago. And FBI informant actually engaged with Smith and they talked about possible plots or attacks. Today can launch here inside the United States. Including targeting a major new news network and CNN is now saying that they were that they were the ones who are targeted there. Then just a few days ago an FBI undercover agent engaged with Smith. And allegedly Smith talked about how. How this undercover agent could build a big bomb and possibly even target band O'Rourke. Yet some of it's pretty scary so. And be a soldier has been arrested do we know what happens from here what happens next. Well is currently facing one charge for allegedly sending around those tips on how to make bombs and on Thursday he will make an appearance in federal court in Kansas. In which prosecutors prosecutors will argue least he should stay. Behind bars pending trial. All right Mike Levine in our DC bureau with the updates there thank you so months.

