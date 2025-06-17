FBI captures 3rd man who escaped from NJ ICE facility; 1 remains at large

The FBI is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, who remains at large after escaping from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live