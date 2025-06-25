FBI, DHS host call with governors over US threat environment after Iran strikes

Michael Masters, national director and CEO of the Secure Community Network, discusses conference calls held over the weekend with several of the nation's governors and top law enforcement officials.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live