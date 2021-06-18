24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

FBI executes search warrant at Brian Laundrie’s family home in Gabby Petito case

The FBI says a body believed to be Gabby Petito was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live