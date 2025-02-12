FBI finds 2,400 new JFK assassination records
Harvard University professor, Frederick Logevall, says he hopes to learn valuable information about what led up to the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
February 12, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Inflation rises as consumer prices surge in January1 hour ago
US military aircraft crashes into San Diego Bay1 hour ago
Trump talks with Putin, Zelenskyy in new push to end war in Ukraine1 hour ago
2 big storms to bring heavy snow to Northeast, California expects flooding1 hour ago
Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence1 hour ago
19 train cars derail in Ohio1 hour ago
Monty the giant schnauzer wins big at Westminster dog show1 hour ago
FBI finds 2,400 new JFK assassination records2 hours ago
Joe Burrow home burglary suspects now face state charges2 hours ago
Top public school teachers fear looming Department of Education changesFeb 12, 2025
President Trump speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy one day after prisoner swap4 hours ago
Mother of American imprisoned in Russia calls for son's safe return to USFeb 12, 2025
Journalist for US news outlet, 2 others released from Belarus prisonFeb 12, 2025
Doctor charged with arson for allegedly setting another doctor's home on fireFeb 12, 2025
Democrats fight shutdown of consumer watchdog agencyFeb 12, 2025
The widespread impact of mass deportationsFeb 12, 2025
US swaps Marc Fogel for Russian cybercrime kingpinFeb 12, 2025
Putin is ‘biggest impediment’ to Trump’s plan for Ukraine: Defense analystFeb 12, 2025
Netanyahu warns 'ceasefire will be terminated' if Hamas doesn't free hostagesFeb 12, 2025
Trump’s mass deportation plan ‘could be possible’: Former ICE headFeb 12, 2025
Full Ukrainian liberation from Russia 'unrealistic,' Hegseth tells alliesFeb 12, 2025
Google’s reason for dropping DEI policies ‘not believable’Feb 12, 2025
Back-to-back weekend storms wallop the countryFeb 12, 2025
Snow, heavy rain, possible flooding from back-to-back stormsFeb 12, 2025
Elon Musk takes reporters’ questions for 1st time since Trumps' inaugurationFeb 12, 2025
Trump pushes Gaza plan, meets with Jordan’s King AbdullahFeb 12, 2025
Police investigate whether Super Bowl reporter was drugged before he diedFeb 12, 2025
Inside the Coast Guard's new border missionsFeb 12, 2025
With egg prices soaring, what are the best alternatives?Feb 12, 2025
Pilot speaks out after small plane crashes in New Hampshire woodsFeb 12, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022