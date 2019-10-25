Transcript for FBI joins search for missing Virginia girl

A national manhunt is underway following the disappearance of fourteen year old Isabel hicks her family now desperately pleading for her return. About that love you know once you come home. Please just let us now we say you can. Isabel was last seen early Monday morning authorities say they believe she may now be with this man 34 year old Bruce lynch who according to ABC affiliate WR IC is known by the family her brother posting this message on FaceBook saying his sister has been kidnapped. Begging for help adding I'd just need to find my little sister. The FBI now joining the case and while lynch has not been accused of breaking any laws. Investigators believe he's armed and dangerous warning anyone who may come in contact cannot approach local authorities say they're searching 24/7. We won't. Until. She comes home safely. Authorities have not confirmed whether Isabel left with lynch voluntarily. But FBI investigators have classified and missing teen as an endangered missing juvenile. With missing posters plastered throughout the community residents are on high alert. As a new mom myself like I can't help Utley gets soaked up about that police say lynch may be driving a silver blue Toyota Matrix like this one with the Virginia license plate VEM. 9071. Cover all ABC news New York.

