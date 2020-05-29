Transcript for FBI, Justice Department begin full-scale investigation into the death of George Floyd

Minneapolis dominated by angering fire overnight. The Justice Department and FBI along with state officials conducting a full scale investigation into the source of that unrest the death of George Floyd. A black man under the knee of a white police officer. That officer and three others were quickly fired in breaking this afternoon show and arrested a short time ago. It is my expectation. That justice for the officers involved in this will be swift. That it will come in a timely manner that it will be fair. That is what we doubt sport. That investigation includes interviewing dozens of witnesses and securing any additional video. And we're learning more about their children the former officer who was shown with his knee on Floyd's neck for at least seven minutes until he lost consciousness and died. Police records show he's faced eighteen complaints during his nineteen year career with the Minnesota police department. He was disciplined for at least two of them we don't know what the complaints were for. But anger over the delay in arresting any fired officers involving toward Ford's death boiling over even more after this on certain. Okay Jim I tell me why CNN correspondent Omar meant as an is quite quickly arrested by Minnesota state police while live on here with no reason given. His colleagues pointing this out. Jimenez was arrested. He is a person of color a reporter of color whereas a block away Josh Campbell was not. He is a white reporter and we just watched it all play out and try to make sense that the governor. Later apologizing to the network for the arrest there were few. An easy moments there I think is probably the best way to say it. Minnesota state police tweeting three members of the scene and crew were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media that we selectmen has repeatedly identified himself as a journalist and show just press credentials when officers first approached. Her. With regard to the Ford case and FBI spokesperson says they've got a lot of the last few days but still a lot to do to build the best picture possible. Alice for trade ABC news Washington.

