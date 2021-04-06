Transcript for FBI offers reward for help identifying body of boy found near Las Vegas

Currently offering a reward of up to 101000 dollars for information leading the identification. Of John Little John doe. Or information leading to the identification. Of the subject or person of interest related to his death. This child has the right here virtue by his given name he someone's on someone's grandson. And he deserves law enforcement commitment to solving this case. Children are most vulnerable. Population and we're dedicated to assisting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in anything they need and help at this investigation. We're counting on the public to help us with his identification. And no lead is too small. My message is known as of police agency and for this community I want to know that we are doing absolutely everything. And I'm confident that we are going to find the person who was responsible for committing this horrible act and leaving him. Out in mountain sports. I can tell you he resources and the effort that as a police agency that we are putting into this. Again that I'm confident that we will eventually get to the suspect.

