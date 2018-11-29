Transcript for FBI pleads for help after girl's body found

Well the search for a killer North Carolina police are looking for the man they believe murdered a thirteen year old girl. Investigators say a man kidnapped honey I do you off from her front yard while she was waiting to go to school early this month. Police believe she was forced into a stolen SUV seen driving away with her inside they found the truck three days later. And her body this week to seven miles from our home to find out how she died. Who did this over and we have to bring the person or persons responsible to justice. An eye witness reported seeing a man dressed in all black with a Bandana hiding his face force the young girl into the truck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.