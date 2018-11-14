Transcript for FBI sees 17 percent increase in hate crimes compared to 2016

This headline comes and 2018 America hate crimes are up in the US where the third consecutive year. Led by anti semitism the FBI says a 17%. Increase is a biggest since 2001. Hate crimes targeting Jews rose 37%. Last year but there were more incidents against black people than for any other group.

