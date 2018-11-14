FBI sees 17 percent increase in hate crimes compared to 2016

More
Two weeks after the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the FBI released its 2017 hate crimes statistics which revealed a 17 percent increase in incidents since 2016.
0:22 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI sees 17 percent increase in hate crimes compared to 2016
This headline comes and 2018 America hate crimes are up in the US where the third consecutive year. Led by anti semitism the FBI says a 17%. Increase is a biggest since 2001. Hate crimes targeting Jews rose 37%. Last year but there were more incidents against black people than for any other group.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59188809,"title":"FBI sees 17 percent increase in hate crimes compared to 2016","duration":"0:22","description":"Two weeks after the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the FBI released its 2017 hate crimes statistics which revealed a 17 percent increase in incidents since 2016.","url":"/US/video/fbi-sees-17-percent-increase-hate-crimes-compared-59188809","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.