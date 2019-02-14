FBI Top 10 fugitive likely killed in police shootout

Greg Alyn Carlson, one of the country's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, was likely shot and killed in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday, according to the FBI.
0:27 | 02/14/19

The FBI believes agent shot and killed a fugitive on its ten most wanted list during an altercation over gun. Investigators say Greg Carlson had been on the run for nearly eighteen months after his arrest in Los Angeles where he was suspected in several armed sexual assaults. He posted bond secured by his mother's house and took off. FBI agents finally caught up with them in a North Carolina motel. Medical examiners are set to confirm Carlson's identity.

