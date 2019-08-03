FBI Most Wanted murder suspect arrested

More
Lamont Stephenson, who had been wanted since being identified as a suspect in a 2014 murder, was found sleeping in a rental truck in Prince George's County, just outside of Washington, D.C.
0:25 | 03/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI Most Wanted murder suspect arrested
And accused murderer on the FBI's. The FBI's ten most wanted list is in custody this morning after years on the run. Police in Maryland arrest the lemont Stephenson who is suspected of stabbing his girlfriend and her cat to death in Washington on Wednesday. Stephenson have also been a fugitive from New Jersey. Authorities since its 4014 charged within eerily similar crime murdering his then girlfriend. And her dog by suffocation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61552329,"title":"FBI Most Wanted murder suspect arrested","duration":"0:25","description":"Lamont Stephenson, who had been wanted since being identified as a suspect in a 2014 murder, was found sleeping in a rental truck in Prince George's County, just outside of Washington, D.C.","url":"/US/video/fbi-wanted-murder-suspect-arrested-61552329","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.