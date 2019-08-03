Transcript for FBI Most Wanted murder suspect arrested

And accused murderer on the FBI's. The FBI's ten most wanted list is in custody this morning after years on the run. Police in Maryland arrest the lemont Stephenson who is suspected of stabbing his girlfriend and her cat to death in Washington on Wednesday. Stephenson have also been a fugitive from New Jersey. Authorities since its 4014 charged within eerily similar crime murdering his then girlfriend. And her dog by suffocation.

