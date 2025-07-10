FDA approves 12-month flea treatment for dogs, marking veterinary breakthrough

New treatment offers dogs year-round protection with a single shot.

July 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live