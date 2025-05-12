FDA Commissioner on drug pricing plan: 'We're asking for the best price'

FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary reacted to President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at lowering drug prices in the U.S.

May 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live