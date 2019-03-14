Transcript for FDA cracking down on youth e-cigarette use

The federal government is moving ahead with plans to keep. A new FDA proposal would restrict sales of most flavored items to stores that either verify customers' ages. Or had age restricted areas for banking items companies that don't follow the rules could have their products pulled from the market. Critics say the proposal lets companies police themselves a separate FDA plan calls for bay on flavored cigars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.