Federal charges filed in shootings of 2 Jewish men in LA

Jaime Tran, 28, has been charged with hate crimes in the separate shootings of two Jewish men in Los Angeles this week.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live