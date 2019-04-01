Federal contractor Yillah Rosenfeld

USAID contractor Yillah Rosenfeld said she's not getting paid after she was told not to work during the government shutdown.
0:50 | 01/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal contractor Yillah Rosenfeld
Now we're getting to the critical point where something's gotta give me I gotta go back to work sin. As a contractor I will not get back pay when we got back to work so. All the days and I'm not working I will not compensated for we have enough savings. Tune in next month's rent if it goes five. After that happened. I feel. Shafts it. It's not my site this is not my squabble. I don't understand why I have to bear the brunt of the squabble. I don't think anyone's paying attention to the plight of the contractors. I feel extremely let down by the people in charge that this is suddenly my. Burden to bear I went back to grad school and got this job hoping for stability and yet here yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

