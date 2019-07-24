Transcript for Federal judge blocks 3 abortion restrictions in AR

Breaking overnight a federal judge temporarily blocks three proposed abortion measures in Arkansas they include a doctor certification requirement. Which could have shot down the State's only surgical abortion clinic. All eyes are on Capitol Hill as Robert Mueller prepares to testify today he'll take questions from two house committees with his longtime meet at a site. Democrats are hoping to have Mueller repeats some of his most damning findings out loud and revive interest and the Russia broke. There are reports this morning that Puerto Rico's embattled governor will resign later today this follows nearly two weeks of protests demanding that we're Carter. Let's say yo step down his office is not commenting on the reports.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.