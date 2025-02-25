Federal judge rules Trump administration has to pay millions in foreign aid

Judge Amir Ali said the Trump administration violated a court order about foreign aid and is ordering them to pay millions to nonprofits.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live