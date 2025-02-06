Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s government employee buyout offer

A federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from implementing its “Fork in the Road” buyout offer, and its deadline has been extended until at least Monday.

February 6, 2025

