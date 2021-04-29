Transcript for Feds charge 3 men in Ahmaud Arbery shooting

Three white men accused of chasing down and fatally shooting a black man in Georgia last year are now charged with federal hate crimes a mob armory was jogging on a public street near his home. Prosecutors say three men in trucks followed him shouting racial slurs. And then trying to detain him before shooting him the suspects also face. Murder charges several protesters were arrested overnight in Elizabeth City, North Carolina for violating curfew. Marchers at the street for an eighth consecutive night angry that a judge denied public access the body camera video showing the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown. He was shot in his car last week is deputies tried to serve a warrant. The district attorney says brown drove toward the deputies hitting them twice the brown family insist he was driving away. The family has seen only twenty seconds of the video but the judge says that's about to change. Our consider it's somewhat of parts of victory for the family he ordered a partial disclosure. Of these video. Camera recordings. Sue this on of Andrew Brown. To protect the investigation the judge ruled the body camera footage can't be released publicly. For thirty days.

