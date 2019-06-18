Feds seize $1 billion of cocaine in Philly More The historic bust -- the largest in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania -- comes amid a series of large seizures of the drug in the Northeast. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Feds seize $1 billion of cocaine in Philly -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The historic bust -- the largest in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania -- comes amid a series of large seizures of the drug in the Northeast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63791852","title":"Feds seize $1 billion of cocaine in Philly","url":"/US/video/feds-seize-billion-cocaine-philly-63791852"}