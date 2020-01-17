Transcript for New $4 fee added to rideshares to and from Phoenix airport

Big sky trade maybe a little more crowded after the new year after Phoenix city council's fault but I found a way to get around that increased surcharge fee. If they'll get your plane on time. It's unfair to treat this as that he evening. Right share companies very unhappy this week the vote increases the pick up fee from 266. To four dollars for Roger companies at sky harbor airport a four dollar drop off fee was also approved. Both starting February 1 and all the whole Wilbur and lift writers are loyal to it would have been more I'm Wellington. Experienced accident Guber and lift are fighting back or. Airport but first here's how Phoenix stacks up to other major cities we took a look at what it costs for a mid day twenty mile Hoover to the airport. In five cities. If you're traveling from Manhattan at JFK good luck that rattle cost you 75 bucks downtown LA LA acts about 34 dollars Chandler to sky harbor 48 dollars but that'll increase to about thirty -- still par for the course but less than other major cities the increase only applies to terminals sky train stations and the rental car center the remote sky trade center will only cost a two dollar eighty cent charge. But if you want to avoid the fee altogether. You can't. Have your ride drop you off at the circle K across the street from the sky trade. Now way you can save a dollar thirty and walk across that crosswalk at that country for free the only question is is the extra dollar and thirty cents or so worth it to you.

