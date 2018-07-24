Transcript for Felon arrested for allegedly stabbing 18-year-old woman to death at BART station

A police now have a suspect in custody for the vicious fatal stabbing. A Bart passenger the eighteen year old woman was on a platform and Oakland California changing trains when she and her sister were stabbed in the neck. And a sister says. They demand just stood there wiping off his knife. The suspect was identified by police as a 27 year old transient the stabbing was the third known homicide are on the Bart transit system in less than a week.

